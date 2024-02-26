IT professional drowns in Pavana dam

A 27-year-old IT professional working in a private company at Hinjewadi drowned in Pavana dam near Lonavla on Sunday, police officials said. The deceased has been identified as Mayank Upadhayay (27), originally hailing from Panipat, Haryana, and presently living at Hinjewadi. Immediately after the incident, a team of local police, along with a local trekkers group rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Over the weekend, Upadhayay and his three friends went to Lonavla and ventured into dam waters on Sunday at around 1.30 pm.

After a while, the deceased faced difficulties while swimming as one of his friends dialled and informed the police about the situation. Immediately after the incident, a team of local police, along with a local trekkers group rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation.

Within 30 minutes police recovered Upadhayay from the reservoir. Despite administering PCR treatment, police were unable to save his life. Afterwards, he was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Police sent the body for post-mortem and contacted family members of the deceased.