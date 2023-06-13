140 IT professionals conned of Rs16 crores in ‘task fraud’ cases

PUNE: During the past four months, 140 persons, mostly information technology (IT) professionals, have been duped of nearly Rs16 crores on the pretext of earning extra income by moonlighting for various companies. Shockingly, the figure is much higher compared to the amount stolen by cybercriminals in the past two years. Moonlighting means taking job/s, typically secretly, in addition to one’s regular employment.

The crimes have been found to be engineered and operated from other states within the country and even overseas with gullible citizens being cheated on Telegram and other messaging applications (apps). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Young IT professionals often fall prey to such cybercrooks and are lured into making an initial payment to the latter for their first ‘extra’ job only to get caught in the cycle of paying more and more for further moonlighting jobs in the hope of recovering their investment, including the additional amount/s paid. In the past four months, as many as 140 persons have fallen victim to these ‘task frauds’ wherein they have been collectively cheated of around Rs16 crores. Only one such case has been busted so far. While the cybercrime cell has sounded ample warnings in advance, citizens continue to get duped every day, the officials said. The crimes have been found to be engineered and operated from other states within the country and even overseas with gullible citizens being cheated on Telegram and other messaging applications (apps).

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), economic offences wing and cybercrime, Shriniwas Ghadge, said, “During investigation we have found that if a person realises that he has been trapped, he or she continues in the hope of recovering their money and ultimately reaches a point of no return. These people must understand that they have to stop from their side otherwise the cheating will continue.”

DCP Ghadge said that the cybercrime cell has been playing an important role in raising awareness about cybercrimes in schools, colleges, banks, hotels and other establishments. “Citizens must not engage in online transactions with unidentified persons; they must block suspicious numbers and alert the police after which prompt action will be taken,” he said.

Sahir Jalan, an IT professional who fell prey to the fraud, said, “We usually work five days a week and there is ample time on hand which we utilise by doing part-time jobs where moonlighting is preferred. As we are currently working from home, it becomes easy to take up another job to supplement the monthly income to overcome the rising inflation.”

Another IT professional on condition of anonymity said, “I am working as a project manager with an IT company and since it is work from home till date, I decided to seek a part-time job. I fell victim to task fraud and since I did not have enough money, I was forced to borrow from friends and relatives. I kept paying the fraudsters and lost all my money in the online fraud.”

