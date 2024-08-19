JAA demands implementation of POSH Act in public healthcare facilities

Amid ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata, Jan Arogya Abhiyan (JAA), a coalition of health rights organisations, people’s movements and civil society groups, has demanded complete implementation of the POSH Act in public healthcare facilities. Dr Abhay Shukla, health activist of JAA, said, we demand swift justice for victims and ensuring workplace safety, especially for women doctors and health workers. (HT PHOTO)

The POSH Act- Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) 2013 was enacted to protect women from sexual harassment and provide a safe and secure work environment.

“The POSH Act should be implemented in all healthcare settings, including hospitals and medical colleges, to address the endemic issue of sexual harassment. Many hospitals lack governance structures, often entrenched in corruption, which exacerbates this issue,” he said.

Deepak Jadhav, health activist, said, “We call for stronger governance and administrative structures in public hospitals, with grievance redressal mechanisms implemented to ensure workplace safety and address harassment.”

“Healthcare institutions must operate with transparency, free from corruption. JAA advocates for people-led governance in healthcare, ensuring people’s participation in decision-making, and reports on grievances being made public for greater transparency,” he said.

On August 9, 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College Hospital was raped and murdered. She was found dead with injuries on her face inside the seminar hall of the hospital.