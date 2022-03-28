Jalshakti dept’s river pollution abatement scheme covers Mula, Mutha

PUNE: Mula and Mutha rivers are part of five rivers in Maharashtra covered under pollution abatement scheme of Jalshakti Mantralaya in the last five years. Funds released under the central scheme is Rs1,183 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister of state for Jal Shakti department Bishweswar Tudu on Monday said, “Five rivers in Maharashtra — Krishna, Panchganga, Godavari, Tapi and Mula-Mutha — are part of pollution abatement scheme. Maharashtra government has taken up projects for setting up 76 sewage treatment plants of total capacity 1279.70 MLD.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with pollution control boards/committees in different states/Union territories (UTs), have been monitoring water quality of rivers and other water bodies in the country through a network of monitoring stations under the National Water Quality Monitoring programme. Based on water quality monitoring, pollution assessment of rivers has been carried out by CPCB from time to time. As per the last report published by CPCB in September 2018, 351 polluted stretches were identified in the country including maximum of 53 stretches in Maharashtra, based on monitoring results in terms of bio-chemical oxygen demand, an indicator of organic pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}