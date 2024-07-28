Jayakwadi Dam storage only 5 per cent despite above-normal July rainfall

Even as the region received above-normal rainfall in July, Jayakwadi Dam at Paithan taluka in Aurangabad district has recorded only 5.21 per cent of water storage. While the water resources department officials are positive of increase in dam water level with rise in inflow, some people expressed concern as it is a major water source for Marathwada. The dam’s water level till 8.30 am on July 27 was 5.21 per cent, against 28.79 per cent recorded on the same day last year. (HT )

Located on the Godavari River at Jayakwadi village, the dam is a multipurpose project with water mainly used for irrigation in the drought-prone Marathwada region, besides drinking and other usage for towns, villages, municipalities and industries of Aurangabad and Jalna districts.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Aurangabad recorded 136.3 mm rainfall, 10 per cent higher than normal rainfall (123.7 mm) in July. However, Jayakwadi Dam has recorded a low water storage level. The dam’s water level till 8.30 am on July 27 was 5.21 per cent, against 28.79 per cent recorded on the same day last year.

Santosh Tirmanwar, executive director, Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation (GMIDC), Aurangabad said, “With water released from Bhandardara, Darna, Mutha dams in upstream, the dam level will rise in the upcoming days. Generally, Jayakwadi Dam takes time to be filled up as the prominent water source is the upstream water. Hence, the dam’s water level increases from mid-season onwards.”

Pradeep Purandare, ex-associate professor, Water and Land Management Institute, Aurangabad, said, “The low water level at Jayakwadi Dam will affect agriculture as well as groundwater in Marathwada region. The dam water is first used for drinking purposes and then irrigation. If the dam water level continues to be at low level even after the monsoon season, people will extract more groundwater.”

Meanwhile, the cumulative rainfall figures provide hope for increase in Jayakwadi Dam water level. Aurangabad, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts which are upstream of Jayakwadi Dam received good rainfall this monsoon season. The cumulative rainfall (June 1 to July 27) in Aurangabad is 240.2 mm, Nashik (421.9 mm) and Ahmednagar recorded 275.4 mm, which is higher than normal rainfall.

Ujani Dam recorded a favourable 25.94 per cent water storage on July 27.

Koyana Dam in Sangli recorded 78.38 TMC water storage till 5 pm on Saturday, which is 78.28 per cent of total water storage.