Jayant Patil dismisses speculation about switch to BJP at event with Nitin Gadkari as chief guest

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharad Pawar) state president Jayant Patil dismissed speculation about a possible switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressing disappointment over such reports. Speaking at the inauguration of a new building at the Rajarambapu Institute of Technology (RIT) in Islampur, where union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest, Patil took a dig at the media. While praising Gadkari for his contributions to road infrastructure, Patil reiterated that the minister’s presence should not be seen through a political lens. (Hindustan Times)

“I request journalists not to write that Gadkari is joining the NCP (SP). The credibility of news reports defines the stature of journalism, and I leave that to you,” Patil said sarcastically. He referred to recent reports suggesting his shift to the BJP which he said had been debated at both state and national levels, leaving him disheartened.

Patil also criticised the tendency to interpret every interaction between leaders of different parties as a political signal. “This institution has hosted many eminent personalities, including JRD Tata. Leaders from across the political spectrum have attended events here. This is not a political stage. I welcome and thank Gadkari Saheb for accepting our invitation today,” he said.

Gadkari, responding to Patil’s remarks, advised him not to take media speculation too seriously. “I have said many times that there is no place for casteism and religious divisions in my politics. Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko marunga laat (I will kick out those who indulge in politics of caste and religion),” he asserted.

Gadkari urged Patil to focus on the bigger picture rather than being sentimental about news reports. “Politics is not just about power; it is about social service. In Maharashtra, politics has traditionally been limited to elections. Once elections are over, political differences should also end,” Gadkari said.

He emphasised that his presence at the event was purely out of personal ties with Patil and should not be misinterpreted. “There may be ideological differences, but there is no place for manbhed (differences of the heart),” he said.

Gadkari also noted that while he actively campaigned for the BJP in the Sangli region during elections, his approach to politics changed once the electoral battle ended.