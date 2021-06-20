Jayant Patil, Karnataka CM discuss Almatti dam issue

Jayant Patil, cabinet minister of Maharashtra, met BS Yediyurappa, chief minister of Karnataka, in Bengaluru on Saturday and discussed measures to tackle possible flood situation during the ongoing monsoon season.

In a video statement issued after the meeting, Patil mentioned that Karnataka does not have real-time data tracking system for the Almatti dam, which is located near the border of the two states.

“In Bengaluru, I met Karnataka CM, their ministers and chief secretary and other officials. We discussed how to keep a check and control the flow of river Krishna and Bhima in the upcoming months in case of flooding, and how to maintain tandem between the two states in that process,” said Patil.

“Especially in Maharashtra, a real-time data acquisition system has been installed, however, Karnataka does not have one. They must install it at the earliest, and if this system is put in place, collectively the Almatti dam levels can be controlled dynamically. The water inflow and outflow of the dam according to the rainfall can be controlled, and if we do so, the water discharge and ideal water level maintenance can be achieved. I’m sure today’s meeting will help us overcome any eventuality if flood situation threatens to occur this year,” he said.

The discharge of the Almatti dam is a crucial factor in water levels around Sangli, Kolhapur and other border towns.

In the 2019 floods, Western Maharashtra saw at least 50 deaths and displacement of thousands of people as the floods raised the water level to unprecedented levels. The Indian Army had to be deployed along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue and provide relief to people stuck due to the floods. In urban areas, the water had crossed above the first floors of the building, submerging the Irwin bridge in Sangli city, and in rural parts, the floods destroyed a maximum number of fields.