Jeweller shot at, looted on BT Kawade Road

Amid the festive rush, unidentified assailants fired at a 35-year-old jewellery shop owner and robbed him of gold chain and other valuables in the BT Kawade Road area late on Wednesday, officials said. The attackers robbed him of a gold chain and other valuables, police officials said, adding the assessment of loss is being ascertained. (HT PHOTO)

The unidentified robbers fired at Pratik Madanlal Oswal, who owns a jewellery shop in the Sayyadnagar area when he was returning home on a motorbike with his father.

“The incident took place around 9.30 pm and six rounds were fired at Oswal,” said Vikrant Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police.

The attackers robbed him of a gold chain and other valuables, police officials said, adding the assessment of loss is being ascertained.

According to the preliminary report, Oswal was with his father when three assailants came and one of them fired at him. The bullet hit Oswal’s leg although the nature of the injury was not known.

Police officers and staff of Wanowrie police station along with senior police officers and crime branch police officers were on the spot at the time of the report going to press.

