Jitendra Gaware becomes second state climber to scale five 8,000m mountains
Jitendra Gaware ascended the 8,516-metre Mt Lhotse, the fourth tallest mountain after Mount Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga, on Saturday to become Maharashtra’s second climber to achieve the feat.
The main summit of Mt Lhotse is on the border between Tibet and the Khumbu region of Nepal.
Gaware, 44, completed the expedition in 35 days.
After putting on the climbing shoes after joining the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) at 35, Gaware scaled Kanchenjunga in 2019. In 2021, he unfurled the Indian tricolour on three 8,000m mountains in six months – Mt Annapurna-1, the world’s 10th tallest mountain in April, Mt Everest in May and Mt Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak, in September.
He joins city’s Ashish Mane in the five-8,000m-peak club.
“He (Gaware) never skipped the daily six-seven hours exercise regime,” said Umesh Zirpe, who has 40 years of experience in mountaineering, adding that the Wadgaonsheri resident regularly trekked 86km non-stop — from Sinhagad fort to Raigad, to Torna and back to Raigad.
NGT quashes petition challenging environment clearance for Shivaji Memorial
Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal this week quashed a 2017 petition by a city-based Koli community leader (now deceased) challenging the environment clearance granted by the Public Works Department for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial on grounds that the project will damage the environment and impact marine biodiversity and consequently the livelihood of fishermen operating near the site, which is 1.2 km southwest of Raj Bhavan and 3.6 km southwest of the Girgaon jetty.
Taxi driver gets one-year jail term for flashing 15-year-old girl
Mumbai: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has sentenced a 35-year-old taxi driver to one year's imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for allegedly flashing a 15-year-old girl in 2016. The victim was 15-year-old student at the time of the incident. Special public prosecutor Sulbha Joshi said the taxi driver, Sukhdev Tilak Sav, a resident of Grant Road had got bail on January 21, 2017.
11-yr-old stumps Nitish with plea for good education
A video clip of the incident, which happened at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar native village of Kalyanbigha in Nalanda district where he had gone to attend the death anniversary of his wife, has since been circulating on social media. Talking to TV news channels later, the boy, Sonu of Neema Kaul of Harnaut block, said Sonu's father Ranvijay Yadav works as a curd seller. Sonu said he gives tuitions to 40 children of up to class 5th.
Entire new Koilwar bridge thrown open, Gadkari promises more for Bihar
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday inaugurated the three-lane downstream lane of Koilwar bridge over Sone river in Bihar virtually from New Delhi and said the much-awaited four-lane road from Bhojpur to Buxar will be completed by October 2022. The bridge, which connects Ara with state capital Patna, has been constructed at a cost of ₹266 crore. The upstream lane of the bridge was inaugurated in 2020.
Out of 248 cases in state, city reports highest at 151
Mumbai Maharashtra on Saturday reported 248 cases and one death due to Covid, taking the tally to 7,880,585, and the toll to 147,854. There are now 1,439 active cases in the state. Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.87%. In the 24 hours till Saturday, 28,032 tests were conducted across the state, with the test positivity rate at 0.88%. 263 patients were discharged on Sunday, and the overall recovery rate is 98.11%.
