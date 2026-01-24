Job fraud case: FIR registered against two health staff; prime accused denies allegations

Pune: The prime accused in the alleged job fraud case registered by the Phaltan rural police has now denied allegations after a 24-year-old claimed he was cheated of ₹10 lakh on the promise of a job as a pharmacist. (Shutterstock)

A first information report (FIR) was registered on January 16 against two persons, the prime accused Ramkisan Gangadhar Ghyar, a health worker in Wagholi, and Dr Bhagwan Pawar, deputy director of health services, Pune region, after a complaint was filed by Abhishek Hanmant Gavade, a resident of Jawali in Phaltan.

According to the complaint, Ghyar allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh to “ensure” the selection and claimed that Dr Pawar had allegedly reiterated the assurance. Trusting the promise, Gavade said he raised money by mortgaging his mother’s gold ornaments and transferred ₹7 lakh on October 17, 2025, and the remaining ₹3 lakh on October 29, 2025, to Ghyar’s bank account through online transactions.

He was assured a pharmacist post under the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Mumbai, in return for money. Gavade, who holds a D Pharmacy degree, works with a private laboratory, had applied for the DMER pharmacist (Group C) recruitment and later came in contact with Ghyar.

“In his statement, Ghyar claimed that the money transferred to his bank account was a personal loan taken by Gavade’s brother-in-law, which was later repaid, and had no connection with any recruitment process,” said S V Jagtap, inspector attached to Phaltan rural police station.

Jagtap said Ghyar was taken into police custody for four days. “During interrogation, the accused denied assuring any job. He claimed the money was a personal loan transaction. However, the accused had projected influence and connections, which are under investigation. We are examining bank transactions and other evidence to verify the claims,” Jagtap said.

He added that so far, they have not found evidence linking Ghyar with Dr Bhagwan Pawar in connection with job assurance. “At this stage, no material establishes coordination between the two. Hence, Dr Pawar has not been summoned for questioning. The investigation is ongoing,” he said, adding that Ghyar has now been remanded to magisterial custody.

Refuting the allegations, Dr Pawar said he had no role in the case. “I am unaware of the matter. I work with the public health department, while the recruitment in question is under DMER. These are separate departments, and there is no question of influence. Government recruitments are conducted transparently and strictly on a merit basis; people should not fall prey to such fake promises,” he said.

Police said further action will be taken after a detailed scrutiny of financial records, call data, and statements of all concerned parties.