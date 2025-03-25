Journalist booked for anti-Shivaji Maharaj remarks held from Telangana

The Maharashtra police on Monday arrested Nagpur-based journalist Prashant Koratkar from Telangana for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The action was taken after a police case was registered against Koratkar in Kolhapur for his controversial statements. Koratkar had allegedly made the objectionable comments during the conversation, which Sawant posted on social media. (HT PHOTO)

“We have taken him into custody and a police team is bringing him to Kolhapur,” said Mahendra Pandit, superintendent of police, Kolhapur, adding that he will be presented before a court in Kolhapur on Tuesday after being brought back to Maharashtra. The joint operation was carried out by Kolhapur and Telangana police.

“After analysis of technical data and CCTV camera footages, Koratkar was spotted in a car passing through a toll plaza. Later, he was arrested from Mancherial railway station area in Telangana at around 2.45pm,” a police official said.

Koratkar was booked on February 26 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for promoting hatred or enmity among groups on the basis of an audio conversation between him and Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant.

Koratkar had allegedly made the objectionable comments during the conversation, which Sawant posted on social media, resulting in widespread outrage and calls for the former’s arrest.

Earlier, Additional Sessions Judge DV Kashyap had granted him protection from arrest till March 1, following which the Kolhapur police approached Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of this interim protection. At the time, the Bombay HC asked the Kolhapur Sessions Court to hear the matter.

On March 18, the court of Additional Sessions Judge DV Kashyap in Kolhapur rejected Koratkar’s anticipatory bail plea.

While seeking pre-arrest bail, Koratkar had claimed his phone was compromised and that the audio was doctored. He also mentioned that he had issued a public apology. He had also contended that Sawant’s decision to release the video before registering the first information report (FIR) was intended to incite communal tensions and provoke breach of peace.

Earlier, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had refuted allegations that the police are shielding Koratkar, who is based in the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader’s hometown Nagpur.

“Police are looking for him and action will be taken against him wherever he is,” the CM had said.