Judge orders cleric to pay 1.16 crore in cheating case 

Additional Sessions Judge AS Waghmare granted anticipatory bail to social media influencer and cleric Abdul Rashid Kalandar Khan alias Miftahi in connection with a ₹1.16 crore cheating case lodged against him at Kondhwa police station. The bail was granted on December 11 on the condition that the accused will deposit ₹30 lakh before being released on bail and after his release, he shall deposit the remaining amount within 4 months in equal instalments.

Nisar Babulal Shaikh (55), a resident of Chintamani Nagar in Hadapsar lodged a complaint in this regard.

The other complainants include Aniket Gaikwad, Hamid Sheikh, Julekha Sheikh, Azim Raju Bhai Mulani, Sandeep Badhe, Jahangir Pathan, Vishal Chavan, and Sameer Sheikh. The accused cheated the victims on the pretext of offering them a monthly return between 2 and 3 per cent by investing in a luxury car business.

Besides Miftahi (48), his younger brother Rafique Qalandar Khan, Sanobar alias Sauda Rafique Khan and Isa Rafique Khan; all residents of Grace Residency of Bhagyodaya Nagar in Kondhwa Khurd have been booked in the case.