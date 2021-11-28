Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jumbo hospitals in Pune to remain operational: Ajit Pawar

Considering the new Covid variant and the onset of a third wave in various other countries, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has ordered the jumbo hospitals in Pune to remain operational
Considering the new Covid variant and the onset of a third wave in various other countries, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has ordered the jumbo hospitals in Pune to remain operational.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Considering the new Covid variant and the onset of a third wave in various other countries, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has ordered the jumbo hospitals in Pune to remain operational.

Pawar on Saturday said, “The jumbo hospitals located at Shivajinagar and Magar stadium, Pimpri will continue to stay operational. Further decision on shutting down these hospitals will be taken after December 31.”

Pawar said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has called for a meeting with all district collectors on Sunday to review the situation and take steps accordingly. “We must not let our guard down against Covid-19. If these jumbo hospitals are demolished, it will be very difficult to reconstruct them,” added Pawar.

Meeting for traffic management due to metro work

Ajit Pawar on Saturday took a a review meeting to put in place a traffic plan as the work of Hinjewadi to Shivajingar metro commenced. Pawar said, “All the agencies were present for the meeting. Considering flyover work at University chowk, SPPU, Vaikunthbhai Mehta Institute have agreed to help with traffic management.”

