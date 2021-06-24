Kabaddi gets a leg-up, PMC plans to form its own teams

Pune: Corporator Amol Balwadkar’s initiative to have the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) own kabaddi teams, boys and girls, has found some grounds for success.

The PMC general body on June 22 passed a motion to plan its own teams of kabaddi players.

“I had proposed to create a kabaddi team of international stature, where 15 girls and 15 boys will be selected, and trained by national coaches,” said Balwadkar, corporator, Prabhag 9 Balewadi, adding that he was seeking approval for the plan for the last one year.

“The proposed Pune Municipal Corporation team will be registered as a commercial entity under the Pune District Kabaddi Association. They will be eligible to participate in industrial events, contests organised by private and public-sector companies, and local tournaments. It is a welcome development for the promotion of the sport. Let’s hope it will also help players to get job opportunities,” said Rajendra Andekar, joint secretary, Pune District Kabaddi Association.

The proposal stated that PMC will help prepare players from district and state for national and international competitions by providing a dedicated space for practice and taking care of their well-being. The criteria and details for player selection will soon be published as an advertisement.

“Once the details are out, it will bring clarity on how players and coaches representing the PMC team will get paid,” said Andekar, who added that the proposal’s financials will be decided after it is cleared by the civic administration.

Players have welcomed the innovative and said that it will be beneficial for many who although are promising, but are jobless.

Ankita Jagtap, former captain of Maharashtra team and member of Rajmata Jijau Sangh in Shukrawar Peth, said, “This kind of programme should push for more women kabaddi players to come forward, but we need more professional leagues like the men’s event as playing professionally will also open better job opportunities. We also need a dedicated place for practice and better our game.”

Pooja Shelar, national player from Bhosari and winner of the state’s Shiv Chhatrapati Award, said that the proposal is a good concept. “We have coaches, but women support is not enough. We need coaches who can hone our skills, guide good diet plan and teach exercises adopted by international players. The concept will also open doors for good work opportunities.”

Kishori Shinde, assistant commissioner, PMC sports department confirmed that the general body has okayed the proposal.

“It will be a good platform for kabaddi players, but the municipal commissioner will take the final call,” Shinde said.

Vikas Kale, national player and Pro Kabaddi League participant who represents Haryana Steelers, said, “It is a good initiative for players. PMC teams should have good coaches and trainers who will select players only on performance basis.”