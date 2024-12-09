Kalyaninagar residents call for action on civic issues 

Residents of Kalyaninagar on Sunday met the newly elected, NCP-SP, MLA Bapusaheb Pathare, and highlighted several pressing issues affecting the area. The citizens demanded urgent attention to improve infrastructure, traffic management, drainage, and waste disposal, among other concerns. As for the citizens, one of the primary concerns is the lack of cleanliness in the area. (HT PHOTO)

The members of Team Swachh Kalyani Nagar (TSKN) submitted a request letter to MLA, Pathare emphasising the need for intervention to prevent further deterioration of the locality. Every month a meeting will be held between the citizens and MLA to check the development work and take review of the issues by the MLA, they said.

As for the citizens, one of the primary concerns is the lack of cleanliness in the area. Once known for its pristine roads and footpaths, Kalyaninagar now suffers from irregular cleaning schedules, leaving litter and debris scattered across its streets. Besides, broken footpaths and pothole-ridden roads make it hazardous for pedestrians and commuters alike.

Furthermore, residents have also raised the issue of inadequate drainage systems, which lead to waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon, posing health and safety risks. Despite sufficient rainfall, many housing societies face water supply issues, forcing them to rely on expensive water tankers. Also, encroachment and unauthorised commercial activities, such as bars and restaurants operating beyond permissible hours, have further disrupted the peace in residential areas. Noise pollution and parking problems are common issues,’ read the letter.

“The traffic congestion at major junctions, such as Gold Adlabs Chowk and Ahmednagar Road, is a serious issue. Frequent traffic violations, improper traffic signal timings, and insufficient monitoring worsen the situation. We have urged for better enforcement and infrastructure improvements to address these challenges,” said Drayson Dixon, vice chairperson, TSKN.

Rachna Aggarwal, chairperson, TSKN said, “We have requested stricter penalties on unauthorized flex boards and hawker encroachments. Besides, prohibition of licenses for residential properties converted into commercial establishments near sensitive zones like schools and hospitals and ban on rooftop activities to reduce noise, crowding and associated fire risk.”

The residents hope their concerns will be addressed promptly by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and traffic authorities. Immediate action is crucial to restoring Kalyaninagar’s reputation as a clean, safe, and peaceful neighbourhood said the citizens.

MLA Bapusaheb Pathare expressed his appreciation for the concerns raised by the residents of Kalyani Nagar and commended their proactive efforts in bringing these issues to light. He stated, “I am working closely with the Pune Municipal Corporation, the police, and other relevant authorities to address these challenges. While some problems will be resolved quickly, others may take more time.”

He highlighted those issues related to waste management, sanitation, and the presence of beggars and homeless individuals will be addressed promptly.

“I have also demanded that the alternative route near the Blue Cross road should be opened for citizens before the Shashtrinagar flyover, grade separator project started. We will work to resolve all these issues, but some will require more time,” he said.