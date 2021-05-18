Kamala Nehru hospital diagnostic lab overcharge for scans, allege residents

Pune: Those visiting the private diagnostic lab set up at Kamala Nehru Hospital premises have complained to Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding overcharging for HRCT (high resolution CT) test. They claim that the lab charges ₹2,500 per scan for Covid patients and ₹3, 00 for other cases. PMC has fixed the rate between ₹1,500 – ₹1,600 for these scans.

The civic administration, under the then municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar, has set up the centre to providing facilities like X-ray, blood tests and other scans at affordable costs to residents.

According to the complaint, the lab has been overcharging for scans since the past 18 months.

Corporator Ravindra Dhangekar said, “The space for setting up the diagnostic lab has been provided by the hospital and PMC pays for its cleanliness and power bills. So, the lab has to provide services as per the affordable cost suggested by PMC. The health department is indifferent to the cause of the citizens and has paid little attention towards the issue.”

PMC assistant health superintendent Dr Sanjeev Wavare said, “We have received the complaint that the lab is overcharging from patients despite our directions. We are looking into the compliant and strict action will be taken if the inquiry finds any anomaly.”

Meanwhile, the lab incharge, who did not wish to be named, said, “We are charging as per PMC rates. We even forego the scan charges on compassionate grounds if the patient is poor.”