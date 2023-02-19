Kasba Peth bypoll: Lack of basic development key issue in Kasba, says MVA candidate Dhangekar

With the MVA versus BJP battle turning bitter by the day ahead of Kasba Peth bypolls, to be held later this month, Hindustan Times caught up Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar who is the MVA candidate in the Kasba seat.

Lack of basic development is the major issue in Kasba Peth assembly seat which has been electing BJP for two-and-half- decades, said Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. Excerpts.

The Congress Party has taken Kasba polls very seriously from the perspective that it would decide the future course of Maharashtra. What are your views?

The Congress has taken it very seriously as the Kasba assembly seat has been with the BJP since 1995 and during the past 28 years no development has taken place. The Kasba voters want a change and this is the time. Winning it will boost the morale of the Congress party and change the course of politics for Maharashtra. It will also boost the prospects of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

What are the key issues being highlighted by your party?

Development is the key issue for us. Not a single public-related issue or work has taken place, despite current MP Girish Bapat being five-time MLA and minister and also the former MLA Mukta Tilak .There is not a single swimming pool in the area, while private pools flourish. Cluster development has not taken place and still remains a major issue for the voters. The redevelopment of old wadas has not taken place.The Congress will come out with a blueprint for the overall development of the constituency. We will consult with all the stakeholders of the society.

The seat has been with BJP since 1995. Are you confident of a win this time?

This time the people want a change, as the earlier representatives have taken them for granted. With our main concern being redevelopment, people are sure to vote for us. As a corporator, I have done a lot work and am available 24x7. We are confident about our winning prospects as people want change.

The MVA campaign looks like a very united one but will it translate into votes?

MVA is united and it will play a major role. All the leaders are working unitedly for the corner meetings and other public meetings. Former deputy CM Ajit Pawar has addressed party workers, a road show by Aditya Thackeray will also be done. MLA Rohit Pawar and Yuva Sena leader Varun Sardesai has offered support. Moreover, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will has also scheduled meetings. Everybody is ensuring that the MVA candidate wins.

You have lost assembly elections previously. What is your current status?

All the alliance partners and party workers are together in this fight against the BJP. And with the strength of all three parties, we will win.

How would you react to the Brahmin community not happy with the BJP for not giving ticket to the Tilak family member?

I have the support of all the communities and my work speaks volumes. Whatever I have done for the people will help me win the elections as people know me and my work. We are fighting this poll on the development plank and we are confident people will accept our appeal.