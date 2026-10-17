Instamart Quick India Movement Sale: Deals on Apple, Nothing, Ninja and Bergner

With the festive season underway, Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale is bringing together offers across electronics, home and kitchen, personal care, food and everyday essentials. From smartphone upgrades and headphones to kitchen essentials, dinner sets and snacks, shoppers can explore deals on products from participating brands and sellers before the sale concludes on October 18. Instamart’s Quick India Movement Sale runs through October 18, with offers on electronics, home and kitchen products, personal care, food and everyday essentials.

Whether you’re planning a tech upgrade, getting ready to host friends and family, or stocking up on everyday essentials, here are 10 deals to explore.

1. Apple iPhone 18 Pro: A smartphone upgrade For shoppers considering a smartphone upgrade, the Apple iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) features a 48MP Pro Fusion camera, a 6.3-inch display and up to 34 hours of video playback.

Deal price: ₹1,62,900* | MRP: ₹1,64,900

2. CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro: For music on the go Featuring 40dB active noise cancellation and up to 100 hours of playtime, the CMF by Nothing Headphone Pro is an option for music lovers and travellers.

Deal price: ₹4,999* | MRP: ₹9,999

3. Ninja Crispi 1700W Clean Crisp Glass Air Fryer From preparing snacks to making everyday meals, the Ninja Crispi Glass Air Fryer offers a convenient addition to the kitchen, with a glass cooking container that lets you keep an eye on your food as it cooks. Microwave, Freezer and Dishwasher safe.

Deal price: ₹14,999* | MRP: ₹19,990

4. Bergner TriPro Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Kadai: Ready for festive cooking With a 3.1-litre capacity, a lid and an induction-compatible base, this kadai is a useful addition for everyday meals and festive cooking alike.

Deal price: ₹999* | MRP: ₹2,670

5. Raymond Home Double Bedsheet: A festive bedroom refresh The Raymond Home Multi Floral Polyester Double Bedsheet comes with two pillow covers, offering an easy way to refresh your bedroom ahead of festive gatherings.

Deal price: ₹299* | MRP: ₹1,499

6. La Opala Novo Dinner Set: For festive hosting The 21-piece La Opala Novo Dinner Set in Blue Florets is for those looking to refresh their serveware before welcoming friends and family home.

Deal price: ₹799* | MRP: ₹3,295

7. Giva Rose Gold Pendant with Link Chain (Drop Wreath): A festive touch of jewellery The Giva Rose Gold Pendant with Link Chain is a versatile jewellery pick for everyday wear or dressing up for festive occasions.

Deal price: ₹1799* | MRP: ₹5799

8. Ninja Blast Portable Blender: Blending made convenient Featuring BlastBlade technology in a portable design, the Ninja Blast 1.0 High Performance Portable Blender is an option for preparing drinks at home or on the go.

Deal price: ₹3,499 | MRP: ₹6,530

9. The Whole Truth Unflavoured Whey Protein Concentrate (1kg): A protein staple for your daily routine For those looking to add more protein to their daily diet, The Whole Truth Unflavoured Whey Protein Concentrate offers an option that can be mixed into shakes and smoothies or added to everyday recipes.

Deal price: ₹3724 | MRP: ₹4499

10 . Beardo Ape-X EZ Beard Trimmer: An everyday grooming upgrade The Beardo Ape-X EZ Beard Trimmer features a 7,000 RPM motor, up to 110 minutes of runtime and Type-C charging.

Deal price: ₹449 | MRP: ₹995

Explore the QIM Sale on Instamart The Quick India Movement Sale runs until October 18, with offers across electronics, home and kitchen, personal care, food and other everyday essentials. Shoppers can explore products from participating brands and sellers on Instamart through the Swiggy app.

T&C apply. Offers are on select products and in select locations, while stocks last. All product prices, offers and promotions are provided by participating sellers, brand partners and banking partners on the Instamart platform. Prices and availability may vary by location.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.