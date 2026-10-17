Woman murdered at Gurugram home, husband finds body in bathroom with hands tied, mouth taped
The woman, identified as Neetu, was found by her husband, Prashant, a teacher at a private school, when he returned home with their children from school.
A 34-year-old woman was found murdered in the bathroom of her home in Daulah village in Gurugram's Sohna on Friday, with her hands tied and tape covering her mouth and face.
Police are probing a possible theft angle and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area, though the motive and identity of the suspects remain unknown, Times of India reported.
The woman, identified as Neetu, was found by her husband, Prashant, a teacher at a private school, when he returned home with their children from school around 2 pm. He found household belongings scattered across the house and searched the premises, where he found Neetu lying in the bathroom. Prashant rushed her to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared her dead.
The ransacked house has led police to examine the possibility of theft, although it remains unclear whether any valuables or other items were taken.
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Police, forensic teams inspect scene
A police team led by ACP (Sohna) Mukesh Yadav and the SHO of Sohna Sadar police station reached the house after receiving information about the incident and inspected the scene. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team also examined the premises and collected evidence, the report added.
Police are examining CCTV footage from cameras in the surrounding area to identify those involved and establish the circumstances of the murder.
Police said they were initiating the process of registering a murder case against unidentified persons based on statements from the family.
“We will register a murder case against unidentified persons. The victim’s mouth was taped, and there were some injury marks. The cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy,” the SHO said.
The investigation is continuing, with police working to identify the suspects and establish the motive behind the murder.
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