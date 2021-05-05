Katraj zoo under stricter Covid prevention cover

Pune: Male Pawan (5) and female Subbi (9) are the two lions that are major attraction at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research centre, before Covid pandemic left the zoo outside human limits.

“The lions and tigers, included in the 440 animals, are monitored regularly and are healthy. The park is sanitised, including the vehicles that enter the premises bringing food for animals and other purposes,” said Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research centre.

Post the report of eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad zoo contracting the coronavirus on Tuesday, the environment ministry has directed zoos, national parks and sanctuaries to remain closed and the officials to strictly follow precautionary measures.

“The notification released by the Central Zoo Authority on April 30 includes prevention to sample collection to detection in suspected cases and safety protocols for animal keepers,” said Jadhav.

The zoo has limited access to enclosures and holding areas to essential staff. The animal keepers usually wear double masks, face shields, latex gloves, and personal protective gear and regularly undergo RT-PCR tests.

Datta Bhagwan Chandane, a senior animal handler who takes care of lions and four Royal Bengal tigers, said, “I have already had my shot of vaccine. We are taking utmost care of animals. We sprinkle bleach powder around the cage and its surroundings. While feeding them or even grooming them, we first dip our feet into potassium permanganate (disinfectant) and always wear gumboots, two layers of hand gloves, plastic and latex gloves,” said Chandane, wearing a mask and head cover before calling out to Subbi, the lioness to get into the enclosure.

“The staff while handling the animals maintain a two-meter social distancing and avoid unnecessary contact with animals. Food supplied to animals are cleaned, disinfected and meat is sterilised by dipping in hot water (above 65℃) for 10 minutes,” Jadhav said

