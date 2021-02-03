KCB member, seven others booked in former MLA Jadhav assault case

The Chaturshringi police have booked Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) member Manish Anand, a senior Congressman and seven others in connection with former MLA Harshavardhan Jadhav physical assault case.

The police lodged the complaint after Isha Balakant Jha (37), a woman associate of Jadhav filed a private complaint with Pune court seeking registration of case against Manish Anand, Aman Chaddha, Karan Chaddha, Mamata Chaddha, Ajay Chaddha, two other motorcycle-borne men and another unidentified person under 22 different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Jha in her complaint said that she and Jadhav had parked her four-wheeler car in the opposite direction of Bank of Maharashtra in Aundh on December 14, 2021.

When she opened the car door for Jadhav to get into the car, Ajay Chaddha deliberated rammed his two-wheeler into the car from behind and started abusing and molesting her. Aman Chadda was with his wife Mamta Chadda who was riding pillion on the bike.

Jadhav asked him why he deliberately banged his two-wheeler onto the car after which he raised his voice, molested Jha and publicly abused them. Jadhav came to her rescue and both got into the car and went ahead, the application stated.

Jha further stated, “Their car was accosted by two unidentified motorcyclists. On lowering the glass window, one of them pulled out the car key, pulled out Jadhav and brutally assaulted him. Later, one of the unidentified accused pushed her including the former MLA in another car where they were kidnapped. The three inmates of the car were Aman Chaddha (28), his brother Karan Chaddha and Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) member Manish Anand who molested and physically assaulted us with iron rods and sticks. We somehow freed ourselves from their captivity and reached the police station to lodge our complaint, but they refused to our pleas.”

The application stated “The police officer present at the police station told us that there was a case under IPC section 307 against Jadhav under an FIR lodged against him and told that he needs to be arrested. I sat through the night to lodge a complaint but instead they recorded my statement between 3 am to 4 am and made me forcibly sign on a paper which was written in Marathi language which I did not understand,” the complaint addressed to Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court No 9.

Anand said, “I have no connection with the case and just because I am a political person, an issue is being made from it. Karan Chaddha is my sister’s son and he called me regarding the incident. When I reached the police station, the complaint was already lodged. My sister had sustained a fracture on one finger in the leg while my brother-in-law got a heart attack and had to be admitted to the hospital. Jadhav’s lawyer had called Karan Chaddha asking him to withdraw the case. We will take law procedure and all false allegations levelled against me will be dealt in the court. I am approaching the court for anticipatory bail and I have no connection with this case.”

Former legislator Jadhav was arrested on December 15 in a case related to physical assault of a couple in a road rage case in Pune. Jadhav (43), who was a legislator till May 2019, was arrested by the Chaturshringi police after he and his associate assaulted an elderly man and his wife in Aundh on Monday.

Jadhav is the estranged son-in-law of union minister Raosaheb Danve. He was booked after the victims’ son Aman Chadda (28), a resident of Bopodi, lodged a complaint against Jadhav and his associate identified as Isha Jha stating that they assaulted his parents, Ajay and Mamata Chadda, at a spot in front of a bank on an approach road towards Bremen chowk.

Jadhav suddenly opened the door of his car which hit the couple’s approaching vehicle. Because of the car door, his mother, who was riding pillion, sustained an injury on the leg and his father lost balance and almost fell, the FIR had stated.