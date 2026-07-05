Ketan Agarwal’s grandfather passes away

Devichand Agarwal, grandfather of the late Ketan Agarwal, passed away, leaving the Agarwal family in mourning once again. Ketan died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18. Police suspect Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary pushed Ketan into the gorge. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Following his grandson’s death, Devichand Agarwal stood firmly with the family in its fight for justice. Despite his age and personal grief, he remained resolute, often expressing both his anguish and his hope that those responsible would be punished.

Family members said his death is another painful loss, recalling that he had been a pillar of strength during one of the family’s most difficult periods.

Those who knew Devichand Agarwal remembered him as a kind, caring and resilient man who stood by his family through adversity.