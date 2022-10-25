Kid gets face burns due to firecracker goes viral on social media
Published on Oct 25, 2022 11:59 PM IST
A short video of a small kid lighting a sparkler and getting face burns has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday. A Twitter user posted the incident addressed to Pune commissioner of police and government institutions attributing the incident to Pune. The city police and fire brigade have not mentioned any such incident on its official records.