Kidney malpractice case: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic yet to form transplant committee, need clarification

With at least seven patients on hold for live kidney transplant at city-based Ruby Hall Clinic, the hospital is yet to form its live organ transplant committee. According to officials, the process may take another week.

After the kidney malpractice case in April, the committee at Ruby Hall Clinic was suspended. However, last week, the directorate of health services issued an order allowing the hospital to form a new committee and resume live transplants.

Speaking about the committee, Manjusha Kulkarni, legal advisor of Ruby Hall Clinic said, “According to the order issued, we have to completely form a new transplant team. We need clarity on that. We have been under it for a week but this clarification is crucial to us. We have to appointment a competent authority as well. We will not start the process until there is clarification.”

She added that there are three patients who have the permission from the previous committee but their surgeries are on hold. “We understand that patients are suffering. One of the patients’ needs a robotic surgery and has been waiting for the committee. But all the work in this regard is on hold right now,” added Kulkarni.

At the same time, the regional authorisation committee at Sassoon General Hospital is also in the process of formation. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) had dismissed the former regional authorisation committee in April due to the malpractice case.

Speaking about the committee, Dr Vinayak Kale, dean, BJ General Medical College and Sassoon hospital, said that the order by DMER was issued last week.

“The seven-member committee is in the process of being formed. We have issued forms and by the end of this week, the committee will be ready. As soon as it is formed, the regular meeting regarding the pending cases will commence,” said Dr Kale.

In the absence of a regional authorisation committee, patients who need a live organ transplant have to approach the State authorisation committee at Mumbai.

