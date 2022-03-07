Home / Cities / Pune News / Kin elated after inauguration of RK Laxman art gallery in Pune
pune news

Kin elated after inauguration of RK Laxman art gallery in Pune

The art gallery also houses over 30,000 “timeless” sketches made by the cartoonist, best known for his creation “The Common Man.” These sketches are available in both digital and physical formats
The timeless pieces of RK siblings — RK Narayan’s ‘Malgudi Day’ and RK Laxman’s cartoons — will bring alive the walls of RK Laxman art gallery at High Street road in Balewadi. (HT PHOTO)
The timeless pieces of RK siblings — RK Narayan’s ‘Malgudi Day’ and RK Laxman’s cartoons — will bring alive the walls of RK Laxman art gallery at High Street road in Balewadi. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 05:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE It was like a dream coming true for the family members of RK Laxman as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a modern art gallery-cum-museum dedicated to the legendary cartoonist here in Balewadi, on Sunday.

The main attraction of the art gallery is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will become virtually alive through audio-visual effects. The art gallery also houses over 30,000 “timeless” sketches made by the cartoonist, best known for his creation “The Common Man”. These sketches are available in both digital and physical formats.

Malgudi is a fictional town in southern India conjured by RK Narayan, sibling of RK Laxman, in his short story collection ‘Malgudi Days’.

“I would like to congratulate Usha Laxman, (daughter-in-law of RK Laxman). Today a state-of-the-art gallery, dedicated to RK Laxman, has been inaugurated..I congratulate Ushaji and her family for their dedication, commitment and enthusiasm in completing this project,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating the gallery virtually from the MIT College Ground, where he launched several other infrastructure projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out