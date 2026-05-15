Know their capabilities: Pawar on Tatkare and Patel

Pune: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday defended senior NCP leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel, saying he was well aware of their capabilities, after reports emerged that their names were omitted from the NCP executive body.

Pawar’s remark came after reports emerged that their names were omitted from the NCP executive body.

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“I do not want to comment on the affairs of other parties, but Patel and Tatkare have been associated with me for over 25 years. I know the kind of capabilities Patel and Tatkare have,” Pawar said. He added that the party leadership might assess these two leaders differently and, therefore, may have taken a different stand.

Pawar’s remarks came amid speculation over internal churn within the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and renewed discussions around a possible reunion of the two NCP factions. Referring to the merger talks, Pawar said discussions had taken place between NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar. They conveyed to me whatever discussions they had regarding the merger. It was Ajit Dada’s wish to merge both factions,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tatkare’s recent visit to his Mumbai residence, Pawar said the state NCP chief had been trying to meet him for nearly a year to enquire about his health. “The visit should not be seen beyond this purpose,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tatkare’s recent visit to his Mumbai residence, Pawar said the state NCP chief had been trying to meet him for nearly a year to enquire about his health. “The visit should not be seen beyond this purpose,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Asked about reports of a possible “Pawar vs Pawar” contest in Baramati in 2029, Pawar said every individual had the right to make their own decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asked about reports of a possible “Pawar vs Pawar” contest in Baramati in 2029, Pawar said every individual had the right to make their own decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reduced convoy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reduced convoy {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pawar also said he reduced his convoy’s size following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures and lower fuel consumption amid tensions in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar also said he reduced his convoy’s size following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for austerity measures and lower fuel consumption amid tensions in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pawar said he had written earlier to authorities seeking a reduction in the number of vehicles. Until some time ago, they used to send bulletproof vehicles for me in Delhi and Mumbai, but I returned them. Now I use my own vehicle, with one pilot vehicle in front and another vehicle with staff behind me in the convoy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar said he had written earlier to authorities seeking a reduction in the number of vehicles. Until some time ago, they used to send bulletproof vehicles for me in Delhi and Mumbai, but I returned them. Now I use my own vehicle, with one pilot vehicle in front and another vehicle with staff behind me in the convoy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He added that the Mumbai Special Branch has informed his office on Thursday that the convoy could be reduced further without compromising security, in line with the PM’s appeal.

At the same time, Pawar questioned why the government lacked similar urgency during the assembly elections in four states.

“These decisions were taken after the election results were announced. During the elections, this seriousness was not shown by the country’s leadership,” he said.

Pawar also criticised Modi for not attending all-party meetings convened to discuss the West Asia crisis and questioned the use of Indian Air Force aircraft during celebrations marking 75 years of the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple.

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