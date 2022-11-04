Kolhapur airport gets night landing facility

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved night landing facility for Kolhapur airport from November-end.

“Kolhapur airport is ready for night landing. From 1,380 metre runway it has been extended to 1,780 metres and lighting facilities have been improved,” said Anil Shinde, director, Kolhapur airport.

The airport is presently connected to four cities – Mumbai (Monday, Thursday, Saturday), Ahmedabad (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday), Hyderabad (daily) and Tirupati.

The airport’s new terminal constructed across 4,000 sqm will be able to process 300 passengers at a time. It is expected to be complete by March 2023.

The airport sees movement of around 200 passengers every day via three flights.