PUNE: In a society where menstruation is still spoken about in whispers, the Kolhapur Zilla Parishad (ZP), in a bold and transformative move, has set up ‘pink rooms’ in 100% of its schools, becoming the first district in Maharashtra to implement such a concept. Kolhapur Zilla Parishad paints the district ‘pink’, sets example for Maha

Leading the initiative to normalise conversations around menstrual health and wellbeing of adolescent girls is Kolhapur ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Karthikeyan S who told Hindustan Times, “The ‘pink room’ is not merely about menstruation. It is about recognising that adolescent girls go through physical pain, sudden discomfort, anxiety and vulnerable moments, and that they deserve privacy, care and dignity within their own school/s.”

“In every school, we have created a dedicated, thoughtfully equipped private space with a bed, coolers, sanitary pad vending and disposal units, and essential medicines, so that no girl has to walk out of school or sit through pain in silence,” he said.

The ‘pink room’ is designed as a dedicated, safe and private space within the school where girls aged eight to 18 years can go whenever they experience menstrual discomfort, health concerns or emotional distress. ‘Pink rooms’ are painted pink and clearly marked with signboards; and are built in sizes ranging from 15x15 feet to 18x22 feet. Each room is equipped with chairs, a table and mirror, a steel cot with mattress and pillow for rest, clean drinking water, a sanitary napkin vending machine and disposal unit or covered dustbin, safe windows, a secure door with proper lock, curtains, adequate ventilation, and lighting and fan facility. These rooms are regularly cleaned and monitored by school health committees.

The ‘pink room’ project was officially announced on November 1, 2025, and has achieved full implementation across 770 ZP schools covering all talukas including Ajara, Bhudargad, Chandgad, Gadhinglaj, Gaganbawada, Hatkanangale, Kagal, Karveer, Panhala, Radhanagari, Shahuwadi and Shirol by December 2025.

Karthikeyan S said, “We are seeing a clear shift. Attendance during menstrual days has improved. Girls are no longer hesitant to come to school because they know they will be supported, not judged. Many have said they feel more confident simply knowing the room exists.”

“This initiative is about more than facilities. It is about sending a message to every girl: you matter, your health matters, and your place is in school every single day,” he said.

The larger objective of the ‘pink room’ is to improve attendance and ensure continuity in adolescent girls’ education. When girls feel physically comfortable and emotionally supported, they are more likely to attend school regularly and engage confidently in academics and activities.

Dhanashree Bhosale, a class 6 student from Vidya Mandir Prachvadi School, said, “We get jaggery and groundnuts during our period days in the pink room, and we even get medicine if our pain is unbearable. Earlier, I would not attend school whenever I was in pain but now my attendance is full every month because I get all the comfort I need at school.”

Parents, especially mothers, have shared their heartfelt appreciation. Mayuri Dabhole, a class 6 student from Pirachi Wadi School, said, “We have all facilities like beds, sanitary pads, and disposals units, so we feel very hygienic and clean during those days. We can even read our books there, and since the rooms are painted pink, they give a really good vibe.”

Primary education officer Meena Shendkar who is closely associated with the initiative, said, “The initiative guarantees girls’ health, dignity and participation in education. The ‘pink room’ is not just an infrastructure addition, but a step toward empowering adolescent girls to remain confident, secure and regular in school attendance.”

The initiative has been supported through community participation, alumni associations, local donors and finance commission funds, demonstrating collective ownership of the cause. By institutionalising privacy, hygiene and dignity within the school premises, Kolhapur has set a model for other districts to follow.

What’s more, officials believe the impact will extend beyond menstrual management. These rooms also serve as spaces for girls to change during sports, yoga and physical training sessions, encouraging greater participation in extracurricular activities.