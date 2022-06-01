Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flight service to resume from June 3
pune news

Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flight service to resume from June 3

Pune The IndiGo Kolhapur- Ahmedabad flight service, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, is set to resume on June 3
IndiGo Kolhapur- Ahmedabad flight service is set to resume from June 3, ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune The IndiGo Kolhapur- Ahmedabad flight service, which was put on hold due to the pandemic, is set to resume on June 3.

The official handle of Kolhapur airport tweeted “KLHAptTeam is glad to share that wef 3rd JUN2022 IndiGo is resuming AMD-KLH-AMD (Kolhapur-Ahmedabad flight) which will operate on Mon, Fri & Sun. Team efforts will be to make this a daily flight in the coming days.” (sic)

Between April 2021 to March 2022 Kolhapur airport saw a footfall of 100,138 passengers in 2,296 flights respectively.

The airport has six flights daily while the number also goes up to 10 on a few days of the week. Currently, the airport has flights for Tirupati, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP