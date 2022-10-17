Kondhwa forum stage protest against faulty road slope at Gangadham

Many members of Kondhwa Development Forum (KDF) on Sunday morning protested against the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for failing to take steps to make Gangadham to Aimata Temple road stretch safe for commuters.

The protest was staged after a youth had to undergo brain surgery following an accident at the road a few days ago. The forum members in their petition to the PMC urged the civic body to acquire land from private parties and widen the road.

Forum member Harshal Mutha said, “The slope near Aimata Temple is dangerous and needs to be raised as per gradation norms for safe travel. We want PMC to act and better the road patch for smooth movement of traffic.”

Another member Dhaval Soni said, “The road is unsafe for commuters because of its narrow stretch and traffic congestion.”

Assistant inspector Balasaheb Murhe, incharge, Bibwewadi traffic division, said, “Citizens’ feedback will be communicated to PMC and stronger traffic enforcement would be undertaken to make the road patch safe for commuters and area residents. Forum members wore black ribbons on their shoulders as a mark of protest.”