pune news

Kondhwa police arrest three for extortion

Published on Mar 18, 2022 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Kondhwa police have arrested three persons on charges of extortion at VIT chowk in Kondhwa. According to the investigators, the trio accosted a stall holder near VIT chowk, created a ruckus after the latter refused to accede to their demands of extortion.

The accused have been identified as Yasin Basha Mulla (25), Mehbood Basha Mulla (30) and Lallappa Koli (20). Santosh Saudagar More, a resident of Katraj-Kondhwa road, lodged a complaint.

The complaint states that the accused came to his stall around 9 pm on Saturday and told him that they were the goons of the area and he will have to pay them regular protection money (hafta). When More rejected their demand, the trio attacked him with iron road and wooden chair. They stole cash worth Rs8,000 kept at the counter and snatched his gold chain worth 1.05 lakh.

