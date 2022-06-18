Home / Cities / Pune News / Kondhwa police lodge FIR against seven persons in 46.04-acre Alamgir Masjid Waqf land case
pune news

Kondhwa police lodge FIR against seven persons in 46.04-acre Alamgir Masjid Waqf land case

Khusro Khan in his FIR stated that he had gone to the spot with two policemen to put waqf information boards which warn the buyers to stay away from buying waqf land
Pune regional waqf officer Khusro Sarfaraz Khan, who had gone to put waqf public information boards on 46.04-acre land in Survey No 55 in Kondhwa, belonging to Alamgir Masjd Kondhwa Budruk on Friday with police officials. (HT PHOTO)
Pune regional waqf officer Khusro Sarfaraz Khan, who had gone to put waqf public information boards on 46.04-acre land in Survey No 55 in Kondhwa, belonging to Alamgir Masjd Kondhwa Budruk on Friday with police officials. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 18, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

The Kondhwa police on Friday lodged a case against seven persons for threatening Pune regional waqf officer Khusro Sarfaraz Khan, who had gone to put waqf public information boards on 46.04-acre land in Survey No 55 in Kondhwa, belonging to Alamgir Masjd Kondhwa Budruk ( Inam Land –Class 3 ) on Friday.

The waqf board in, in a letter dated May 13, had informed the police in writing seeking police protection for the installation of boards in the waqf land located in Kondhwa. The waqf land in question is spread over 46.04 acres of land and its current market estimate runs into hundreds of crores.

The accused identified as Salman Qazi, Shoaib Qazi,Altaf Gafur Qazi, Shafique Gafur Qazi, Rihan Rashid Qazi, Shakeel Mubarak Qazi and Amjad Mubarak Qazi and six others have been booked under sections 353, 352,504,506,143,147,149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khusro Khan in his FIR stated that he had gone to the spot with two policemen to put waqf information boards which warn the buyers to stay away from buying waqf land.

“Currently, the property is illegally grabbed by Taneja and Bhatnagar and Sairaj Developers, They were illegally selling plots in the waqf land notified by the Maharashtra wakf board. While we were erecting official waqf boards in the illegally occupied land, the accused persons came to the spot and threatened Khan in front of the police that they did not believe in any waqf board and uprooted the board in front of the policemen on security duty,” stated the complainant.

They did not allow boards to be erected, abused him and issued death threats despite the policemen telling them to refrain from their acts, said police.

Khan said, “An FIR has been lodged against the accused for issuing death threats and preventing us from discharging official duties of the government. We had gone there to erect public information boards which state that nobody should buy the waqf land. Builder Taneja was selling the property illegally and we had gone to put up boards warning them not to fall prey to the scheme ,” he said.

Maharashtra Wakf Liberation and Protection Taskforce president Saleem Mulla and former Chief Commissioner Income Tax Akramul Jabbar Khan are the original complainants in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Paramilitary personnel stand guard at the barricaded area where a violent protest broke out on June 10th against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her alleged remarks on Prophet Muhammad, in Ranchi on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (ANI Photo)

    Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

    According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

  • The cumulative Covid-19 tally of Maharashtra touched 79,15,418 on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Yogendra Kumar)

    Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them

    Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.

  • The four women who assaulted the Domino's Pizza employee are reportedly part of a local gang, and had themselves made the video viral on the internet. (Screengrab/Live Hindustan)

    Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video

    The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.

  • Ranchi Police have so far arrested five persons, and served notices to 107 people in connection with recent violence over Prophet remarks controversy. (Twitter/ANI)

    Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error

    Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.

  • The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory in Delhi settled at 31.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days

    According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out