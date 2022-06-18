Kondhwa police lodge FIR against seven persons in 46.04-acre Alamgir Masjid Waqf land case

The Kondhwa police on Friday lodged a case against seven persons for threatening Pune regional waqf officer Khusro Sarfaraz Khan, who had gone to put waqf public information boards on 46.04-acre land in Survey No 55 in Kondhwa, belonging to Alamgir Masjd Kondhwa Budruk ( Inam Land –Class 3 ) on Friday.

The waqf board in, in a letter dated May 13, had informed the police in writing seeking police protection for the installation of boards in the waqf land located in Kondhwa. The waqf land in question is spread over 46.04 acres of land and its current market estimate runs into hundreds of crores.

The accused identified as Salman Qazi, Shoaib Qazi,Altaf Gafur Qazi, Shafique Gafur Qazi, Rihan Rashid Qazi, Shakeel Mubarak Qazi and Amjad Mubarak Qazi and six others have been booked under sections 353, 352,504,506,143,147,149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khusro Khan in his FIR stated that he had gone to the spot with two policemen to put waqf information boards which warn the buyers to stay away from buying waqf land.

“Currently, the property is illegally grabbed by Taneja and Bhatnagar and Sairaj Developers, They were illegally selling plots in the waqf land notified by the Maharashtra wakf board. While we were erecting official waqf boards in the illegally occupied land, the accused persons came to the spot and threatened Khan in front of the police that they did not believe in any waqf board and uprooted the board in front of the policemen on security duty,” stated the complainant.

They did not allow boards to be erected, abused him and issued death threats despite the policemen telling them to refrain from their acts, said police.

Khan said, “An FIR has been lodged against the accused for issuing death threats and preventing us from discharging official duties of the government. We had gone there to erect public information boards which state that nobody should buy the waqf land. Builder Taneja was selling the property illegally and we had gone to put up boards warning them not to fall prey to the scheme ,” he said.

Maharashtra Wakf Liberation and Protection Taskforce president Saleem Mulla and former Chief Commissioner Income Tax Akramul Jabbar Khan are the original complainants in the case.