Kondhwa police lodge FIR against seven persons in 46.04-acre Alamgir Masjid Waqf land case
The Kondhwa police on Friday lodged a case against seven persons for threatening Pune regional waqf officer Khusro Sarfaraz Khan, who had gone to put waqf public information boards on 46.04-acre land in Survey No 55 in Kondhwa, belonging to Alamgir Masjd Kondhwa Budruk ( Inam Land –Class 3 ) on Friday.
The waqf board in, in a letter dated May 13, had informed the police in writing seeking police protection for the installation of boards in the waqf land located in Kondhwa. The waqf land in question is spread over 46.04 acres of land and its current market estimate runs into hundreds of crores.
The accused identified as Salman Qazi, Shoaib Qazi,Altaf Gafur Qazi, Shafique Gafur Qazi, Rihan Rashid Qazi, Shakeel Mubarak Qazi and Amjad Mubarak Qazi and six others have been booked under sections 353, 352,504,506,143,147,149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khusro Khan in his FIR stated that he had gone to the spot with two policemen to put waqf information boards which warn the buyers to stay away from buying waqf land.
“Currently, the property is illegally grabbed by Taneja and Bhatnagar and Sairaj Developers, They were illegally selling plots in the waqf land notified by the Maharashtra wakf board. While we were erecting official waqf boards in the illegally occupied land, the accused persons came to the spot and threatened Khan in front of the police that they did not believe in any waqf board and uprooted the board in front of the policemen on security duty,” stated the complainant.
They did not allow boards to be erected, abused him and issued death threats despite the policemen telling them to refrain from their acts, said police.
Khan said, “An FIR has been lodged against the accused for issuing death threats and preventing us from discharging official duties of the government. We had gone there to erect public information boards which state that nobody should buy the waqf land. Builder Taneja was selling the property illegally and we had gone to put up boards warning them not to fall prey to the scheme ,” he said.
Maharashtra Wakf Liberation and Protection Taskforce president Saleem Mulla and former Chief Commissioner Income Tax Akramul Jabbar Khan are the original complainants in the case.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
