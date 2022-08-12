Koreans celebrate their liberation day with India’s independence
Pune: The Koreans in the city are busy making preparations for several programmes to celebrate Korean Liberation Day and Indian Independence Day.
On August 14, the Koreans in the city will celebrate the first-ever Indo-Korean ‘Freedom’ event of western India at the Indo-Korean Centre, Balewadi.
“Liberation Day is a national holiday in Korea, so Koreans celebrate it wherever they go around the world. The same goes for Koreans in India, but coincidentally, Indian Independence Day is on August 15, therefore this day becomes even more special,” said Enjoo Lim, organiser and director, Korean Association of Pune
In Pune, Koreans and Indians have held friendly golf tournaments every year on August 15 but this year it will be a mutual free event for Indians and Koreans to experience Korean culture comprising national anthem of both nations sung by Indian as well as Korean students, drawing exhibition ‘My proud country’, Korean traditional costume wearing experience along with an edu-tour to Korea. There will also be a cello and violin performance, singing, K-pop and Kathak dance fusion etc.
The event is sponsored by the ministry of culture, sports and tourism, Republic of Korea and Kofice (Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange), supported by the consulate general of the Republic of Korea in Mumbai, Korea tourism organisation and Korean Association of Pune and organised by the Indo-Korean Cultural Group in association with the Indo-Korean Centre, Pune India.
According to Lim, on August 15, 1945, Korea regained its independence from Japanese colonial rule. “This day is called Gwangbokjeol, the word Gwangbok means “returning the light”, but for Koreans, it means the state of being deprived of the country and colonised by Japan is dark. Therefore, Gwangbok means taking back the country and returning to the original state where there is a nation that governs itself.
