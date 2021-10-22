Koregaon Bhima Commission summons Parambir Singh, Rashmi Shukla

PUNE The Koregaon Bhima Commission, on Friday, issued a summons to former Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh and former Pune police commissioner Rashmi Shukla, directing them to appear as witnesses in the ongoing probe into the events which led to the violence at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The summons has asked both the police officials to respond by November 8.

Parambir was additional director general (law and order) at the time of the Bima Koregaon violence, while Shukla was commissioner of police in Pune.

The summons reads: “Considering that Parambir Singh was ADG (law and order) state of Maharashtra at the relevant time when the incident of violence took place at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018 and sometime prior and after that date in some parts of the state. As such he must have received valuable inputs concerning terms of reference before the commission. Ms Rashmi Shukla who was the police commissioner for Pune city. Some incidents of violence had taken place in and around Pune city. The CP office must have received valuable inputs/information concerning the terms of reference before the commission. Therefore, the commission deems it expedient to examine Singh and Shukla and for production of documents as prayed in the application. Singh and Shukla would be at liberty to file an affidavit, if they desire, hence, the order.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Elgar Parishad conclave was first held on December 31, 2017, at Pune’s historic Shaniwarwada, ahead of the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima Koregaon, which was observed on January 1, 2018. Clashes broke out between right-wing forces and Dalits near the Vijay Stambh (victory pillar) located in Perne village on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway.