Kothrud hospital runs out of oxygen, police avert tragedy

The Pune Police helped prevent a tragedy at a private hospital in Kothrud which was treating its last few minutes of oxygen and had 20 Covid-19 patients under treatment on Saturday.

Senior police inspector Meghshyam Dange of Kothrud police station received a call at 8:30am from Krushna Hospital that the hospital was left with oxygen supply that could last only for 30-40 minutes, according to a statement issued by Kothrud police station.

The hospital was not able to source oxygen and had no place to shift the 20 patients on oxygen support.

“After receiving the call, senior police inspector Meghshyam Dange sent officials of Kothrud police station to the hospital and arranged for four jumbo cylinders from two nearby hospitals -Suryaprabha Hospital and Sahyadri Hospital,” read the statement.

However, those four jumbo cylinders were not going to last for long for the patients on ventilator as well as oxygen support.

The gravity of the situation was relayed to Pournima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 and Gajanan Tompe, assistant commissioner of police.

The senior officers rallied local police station officials and Special police officers (SPOs) who arranged for a dura cylinder from Shivajinagar and got a crane as well as a vehicle to carry it to Kothrud.

The police escorted the dura cylinder to Krushna hospital in time to save the patients from shortage of oxygen.