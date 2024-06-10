Kothrud is new political power centre of Pune

With a newly sworn-in central minister Murlidhar Mohol, Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, and state minister Chandrakant Patil, all coming from the Kothrud area, it has now become a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the past Kasba Peth used to be the power centre for the party as leaders like Girish Bapat represented the area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Kothrud area had the highest number of BJP corporators until 2022 when the general body was dissolved. When the BJP came to power for the first time in 2017 in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) all the important posts including the mayor, standing committee and leader of the house were given to representatives of Kothrud.

The party’s office is also in the same area while former central minister Prakash Javadekar also stays in Kothrud.

“Residents from the central part of the city in the Kasba assembly have migrated to the outskirts, particularly to areas under the jurisdiction of the Kothrud assembly, due to rapid commercialisation and increased population density in the Peth areas. So, the BJP is also shifting its power centre from its stronghold in Kasba to Kothrud,” point out political analysts.

This gradual change began a few years ago when the BJP opened its office in the Shivajinagar area, after previously operating from an office in the Kasba assembly.

A senior leader of the BJP requesting anonymity said, “It is true that the party prefers to keep the power centre either at Kasba Peth or Kothrud. The party also has a chance to decentralise power in other parts of the city as it would help to increase base in other areas.”

“The BJP has been in the opposition for decades. Now that the party is in power it will give preference to loyal people who have been working with the party even when it was not in power,” said the leader quoted above.

Currently, BJP has five legislators in the city and apart from Kothrud, BJP MLAs represent Parvati, Shivajinagar, Khadakwasla and cantonment seats.