Koyta gang leader shot dead on Pune-Solapur highway; assailants still at large

A 34-year-old man was shot dead at point blank range by a group of people when he was having food with three other people at a roadside eatery on Pune-Solapur highway, near Indapur, late on Saturday. The incident occurred at Jagdamba Hotel on Pune-Solapur road approximately 150 km from the city. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Balu Dhanve (34) from Alandi.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to Indapur police, Dhanve was a history-sheeter and a koyta gang leader in Pune rural, specifically in Alandi area.

The incident occurred at Jagdamba Hotel on Pune-Solapur road approximately 150 km from the city.

According to Indapur police, Dhanve along with his three to four associates were on their way to Pandharpur related to a land dealing case.

At evening they halted at Jagdamba Hotel on Pune-Solapur road near Indapur.

Dhanve was seated with three others at a table, engaged in conversation when the incident took place.

Two accused entered inside the hotel, one carrying a plastic bag concealing firearms. Without warning, they targeted Dhanve, shooting him point-blank.

After the firing, five to six people entered and brutally attacked Dhanve with koyta and other iron weapons and fled from the spot.

The entire incident was recorded at CCTV cameras installed at the hotel premises.

Sudarshan Rathod, sub-divisional police officer, Baramati division, said, “As per our initial investigation it was found that the murder is a fallout of rivalry of two koyta gangs in Pune rural area. As of now, we have identified six to seven accused individuals and soon we will arrest them.”

Pune rural police have formed five teams to nab the accused in the case.

A case has been registered at Indapur police station under relevant sections.