Koytas gain popularity over other sharp weapons in Pune

A disturbing trend has emerged in Pune, with juveniles increasingly turning to koytas (machetes) for violent attacks. Pune police officials have observed that once a rural farming tool, the koyta has become a weapon of choice in criminal incidents across the city. Unlike knives or swords, koytas are inexpensive, easy to source, and intimidating in appearance, the officer who as inspector investigated multiple cases in the case said. Local markets sell it at prices ranging from ₹ 200 to ₹ 500, depending on quality and size. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In one such incident last Saturday, a 17-year-old girl and her friend were threatened and robbed by brandishing a koyta at Hanuman Tekdi. On Monday, two individuals were attacked by a minor wielding a koyta, resulting in one victim losing his right hand at the wrist. Data compiled by HT suggests that during the past six months since June 2024, Pune has seen more than 40 koyta-related incidents of assault and terror.

In February 2023, the Pune Police had asked shopkeepers selling agricultural implements to maintain a record of buyers of these weapons to ensure that these tools do not end up as weapons into the hands of minors or miscreants. However, a visit to various shops revealed no such record is being kept by sellers in the city and it is still easy to buy it without regulation.

Police investigations have revealed that minors are being influenced by viral social media reels glorifying the weapon. “The easy availability of koytas, compared to other sharp weapons, further fuels their use,” said an officer from Pune police.

Unlike knives or swords, koytas are inexpensive, easy to source, and intimidating in appearance, the officer who as inspector investigated multiple cases in the case said. Local markets sell it at prices ranging from ₹200 to ₹500, depending on quality and size. Although crackdowns have reduced their open sale in places like Juna Bazar, they remain readily available online and in rural areas.

Originally designed for agricultural and horticultural tasks, koytas were primarily used by sugarcane workers for harvesting and butchers for cutting meat. However, their curved blades, ease of handling, and ability to inflict severe harm have made them attractive to criminals.

Challenges in regulation

Manufacturers, like Jyotiba Lohar from Juna Bazar, have faced pressure from authorities to limit production. “The police instructed us to make koytas of under nine-inch length, which is of no use for agricultural purposes,” Lohar said. He also raised concerns about monitoring buyers, especially when online platforms continue to sell the tool. “Why target local sellers while online sales go unchecked?” he said.

Law enforcement faces hurdles in curbing the weapon’s misuse. A senior Pune police official said that koytas are often sourced from rural areas, making it difficult to regulate their sale in the city. “In the Andekar murder case, the koytas were bought from Mohol in Solapur district, a region where sugarcane harvesting tools are widely available,” the officer said.

A group of men had opened fire and attacked former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar near Doke Talim in Nana Peth on September 1 last year. Andekar later succumbed to injuries.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Nikhil Pingale acknowledged the absence of specific government policy on koytas. “It is primarily an agricultural tool used across Maharashtra, especially in the sugar belt. However, criminals are exploiting its easy availability,” he said, urging dealers to act responsibly to avoid legal trouble.

Retired IPS officer and former Maharashtra DGP Praveen Dixit emphasised the koyta’s lethal nature. “It’s cost-effective, easy to carry, and lacks a tracking mechanism for its manufacture and sale, making it a preferred weapon for criminals, especially juveniles,” Dixit said. He suggested stricter monitoring of sales to curb its misuse.

Police efforts and road ahead

Pune police are intensifying patrolling, conducting raids, and seizing koytas from people unable to cite valid reason for its possession. Despite these efforts, the weapon continues to surface in violent incidents. Authorities acknowledge the need for a multi-pronged approach, including raising public awareness and addressing the socio-economic factors driving young people towards crime. As koyta-related violence persists, residents remain on edge, hoping for decisive action to restore safety and deter the weapon’s misuse.