Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Labourer arrested for killing transwoman over solicitation in Pune
pune news

Labourer arrested for killing transwoman over solicitation in Pune

Pune police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old labourer for killing a transwoman with whom he is suspected to have indulged in solicitation
Pune police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old labourer for killing a transwoman with whom he is suspected to have indulged in solicitation. (HT)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pune police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for killing a transwoman with whom he is suspected to have indulged in solicitation.

The deceased has been identified as Sarika alias Sagar Khandu Ujagar, a resident of Mhada Colony, Hadapsar. The arrested man has been identified as Vijay Gayaram Choudhury (26) a resident of Sundarnagar, Katraj who works as a labourer, according to the police.

According to the officials, a body was found half-naked in the bushes on November 23 around 8am along the Mumbai-Bangalore highway. The body also had injuries on it. The officials took two days to identify the person by talking to nearby shop or restaurant owners. “A person in a local bar told us that she had left with a man she had met in there. So, we back-tracked her steps and found that she had arrived at the bar in a bus. Prima facie it looks like a murder that happened out of solicitation,” said senior police inspector Kalaskar.

The deceased transwoman collected alms on the toll plaza in Khed Shivapur, according to the police. “A young boy who sold fried snacks on the toll plaza who identified her,” said senior PI Kalaskar.

RELATED STORIES

The arrested man, who will be produced in court on Sunday, and the deceased transwoman were not known to each other before November 22, according to the police. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP