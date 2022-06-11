Labourer killed, two injured as under-construction building collapses in Kiwale village

A labourer was found dead under the cement concrete debris of an under-construction building in Kiwale village, while two others were reported injured in the incident which took place at 2 pm on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Sandeep Balsingh (26), a resident of Jharkhand while the injured has been identified as Dhansingh Dighi. The identity of the second injured person could not be ascertained.

According to the police, four labourers were working along with Balsingh at the spot when the incident took place.

Police inspector Sriram Pol of Ravet police station said that it took two hours for the rescue agencies to remove the debris to recover the body from the spot.

“One worker identified as Sandeep Balsingh, a resident of Jharkhand has died in the incident while the other two workers have been injured,” said Pol.

“The construction workers were working at a site around 30 feet deep inside for a basement construction when a part of huge debris suddenly fell on them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Four workers were trapped under the debris and the other workers at the site rushed to their rescue and successfully brought three of them but they could not take out Balsingh and a JCB had to be called to remove the debris.

The two injured workers were rushed to the hospital for treatment and police are investigating further in the case.

A case of accidental death has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ravet police station on Saturday.

In February this year, six construction workers were killed and several others were trapped and later rescued as the slab at a building under construction collapsed in Yerawada.

A large portion of the slab came crashing down at a construction site at lane number 8 of Shastrinagar in Yerawada area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Pune Municipal Corporation had constituted a high-level 10-member technical committee headed by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh to investigate the slab collapse incident which claimed the lives of five workers and left eight others injured on Thursday night.