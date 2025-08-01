Labourers, including children, rescued from sugarcane farm

Fourteen people, including children and women, were rescued from a sugarcane farm in Alegaon Paga in Shirur taluka, where they were being forced to work without pay. They had to endure beatings and were not allowed to go home. Police have filed a case against the owner of the farm, Sandeep Dubey, who had allegedly held the labourers captive from January 1, 2023 to July 30, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Wednesday, the district administration, labour department, and Pune Rural police rescued all the individuals from the farm and sent them to their native place in Sambhajinagar district.

Police have filed a case against the owner of the farm, Sandeep Dubey, who had allegedly held the labourers captive from January 1, 2023 to July 30, 2025.

The workers, who are residents of Brahmagaon village in Paithan taluka, were brought to the farm by a contractor. They were allegedly locked inside the farm and made to work day and night. They were told that they owed money to the owner and, hence, cannot leave until the amount was paid back to him.

The young children were forced to work in the cattle sheds and the house. When the workers requested permission to go home, they were beaten and denied food and water.

The labourers finally managed to contact a child protection group. The group informed government officials and police, who quickly arrived at the farm and rescued all 14 people.

Sandesh Kenjale, police inspector at Shirur Police Station, said, “ We followed all procedures, rescued them, and sent them to their native places. We have filed an FIR against the accused and issued a notice to him to appear for further investigation.”

Police have filed a case against the farm owner under sections 115(2), 126(2), 131, 351(2), 351(3) of the BNS and sections 9,16 and 17 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.