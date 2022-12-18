Home / Cities / Pune News / Lack of winter chill worries woollen clothes traders on Laxmi Road

Lack of winter chill worries woollen clothes traders on Laxmi Road

Published on Dec 18, 2022 07:29 PM IST

A delayed winter this year has the sellers of woollen clothes at Laxmi Road worried as they usually witness a boom in sales as the temperature decreases during this time of the year

Traders selling woollen clothes at Laxmi Road do not have many takers this season. (HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

A delayed winter this year has the sellers of woollen clothes at Laxmi Road worried as they usually witness a boom in sales as the temperature decreases during this time of the year. The roadside vendors who have set up shop on Laxmi Road stated that a warmer winter has so far not prompted the residents to come out in large numbers to buy heavy woollens.

Most of the shops are yet to make any profit in the last two months.

According to India Meteorological Department, Pune, this December is one of the warmest for Pune in the last 10 years. As of now, the maximum temperature is hovering around 15 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature around this time is 11 degrees Celsius.

The different nature of the weather has directly impacted the sale of woollen clothes as there are hardly any takers. The sellers in the city come from Nepal and south and north Indian cities. Sweaters are sold within the range of 300- 500 while jackets are sold at 1,000.

“During this time, we have multiple customers, however, currently the market is extremely dull and we hardly get any customers. Till last year, we were making a profit of 1,000- 1,500 per day, however, this year, the profit is barely 500 per day,” said Uday Kumar Singh from Kathmandu, Nepal who has put up a woollen clothes store on Laxmi Road.

The stalls will be there on Laxmi Road till February.

K Shiva, another seller who has come from Hubballi, Karnataka said, “Generally winter season starts early in Pune, so we come after Diwali and wait till February and make a good business during this duration, but this year it is a very different scenario as there is no winter chill and days are warmer. Most of us are praying for winter to start so we can earn money.”

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
