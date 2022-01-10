Land acquisition begins for Pune-Nashik railway line

PUNE The process for land acquisition for the proposed Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line was started earlier last week and the first purchase deed of the entire project was completed on Saturday.

According to officials from administration, the district collectorate has received proposals for land acquisition in 12 villages under Haveli tehsil while the land measurement has been completed in eight villages while in two villages it has been partially done, informed deputy collector Rohini Akhade-Phadtare.

The first land acquisition deed was from Haveli tehsil. District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh felicitated Chandrakant Gangaram Kolte and Smita Kolte who provided land in Perne village for the project.

“This project is important for agricultural products transport, freight and passenger transport in Pune and Nashik districts and a similar initiative of farmers is required to speed up the project. The message that farmers are getting proper compensation for their land will be conveyed through this first purchase,” said Deshmukh.

The government, according to officials, is offering five times the rate of ready reckoner for acquiring land from owners while two and a half times the assessment amount will be paid for the building as well as other constructions.

The construction of this railway line will be done by Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., a joint venture of the Government of Maharashtra and the Ministry of Railways.

This railway line will pass through Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik districts. It covers a total of 54 villages in four talukas of Pune district namely Haveli, Khed, Ambegaon and Junnar. The stations in Pune district is Hadapsar, Manjari, Wagholi, Alandi, Chakan, Rajgurunagar, Manchar, Narayangaon, Alephata. Among the major stations, Chakan, Manchar and Narayangaon will be agricultural production and private freight terminals and Rajgurunagar station will be for passenger traffic only.