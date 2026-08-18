MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the acute water shortage faced by more than 110 women students at the University of Mumbai’s Madam Cama Girls Hostel at Churchgate. The shortage has persisted for more than a fortnight and students say even drinking water is in short supply. HC takes suo motu note of MU girls’ hostel water shortage

Observing that the “issue is very serious”, a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad initiated the suo motu proceedings after highlighting news reports, which pointed out the difficulties faced by the hostelites owing to the acute water shortage.

The court has now appointed advocate Yugandhara Khanwilkar to assist the court as an amicus curiae and directed her to study the issue. It further directed Khanwilkar to draft a petition copy, submit it before the court by August 29, and serve the copy to the state authorities to enable them to take instructions from the departments concerned.

The matter has been listed for hearing on September 2.

HT had reported on August 11, 2026, that the students had alleged that the shortage was caused by work being carried out on a footpath near the hostel building by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The hostel currently receives only 40 to 50 litres of drinking water a day – for 110 students.

Students also said they have been unofficially advised by the hostel administration to live with relatives, if possible, until the water problem was resolved.

This is not the only challenge the hostelites have faced. In April 2025, students had complained about the irregular canteen service, inadequate drinking water, poor lighting and the absence of a full-time warden.

University senate members visited the hostel and suggested several measures to the university administration. Students said some repair work was carried out after the complaints, but the present water shortage is a fresh challenge.

A University of Mumbai official had said the university raised the issue with the BMC in November 2025 but the issue has persisted.