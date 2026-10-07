Where is Dheepesh Bhatt aka Shivohaam? DJ Frankie in Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho left films, now trains Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan

However, Shah Rukh Khan 's Kal Ho Naa Ho remains Dheepesh Bhatt's only feature-film appearance. Released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film revolved around Aman (Shah Rukh), a man with a terminal illness who tries to set his neighbour Naina (Preity) up with her best friend Rohit (Saif), despite having feelings for her.

In the early 2000s, a minor side character appeared briefly in a popular Bollywood film. Introduced during a short matchmaking scene set in New York, the cute DJ with his signature bandana and headphones left a surprisingly funny and memorable impression on viewers. That actor was Dheepesh Bhatt, who played Frankie Ramdayal in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kal Ho Naa Ho was both a critical and commercial success and won eight Filmfare Awards. Rather than capitalising on the immediate fame and pursuing a long-term acting career, he stepped away from the film industry to follow a completely different passion.

He may have left the screen, but he did not go too far from the film industry. Over the years, Dheepesh leaned into fitness and developed a heavily muscular physique covered in intricate tattoos, many of which reflect his spiritual devotion to Lord Shiva.