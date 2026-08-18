Banyan tree collapses in Churchgate, injures two and damages four vehicles

MUMBAI: Two people were injured and four vehicles were damaged after a massive old banyan tree collapsed amid rainfall near B-2 Metro Station, opposite Kelan Bhavan in Churchgate, on Monday afternoon. Mumbai, India - Aug. 17, 2026: A massive tree fell on four vehicles, two people were injured in the incident, near B-2 Metro Station in Churchgate in Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 17, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The injured, identified as Sandeep Gamre, 55, and Shakil Ahemdad, 52, were taken to separate hospitals. Gamre was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where he underwent treatment and was discharged by the evening. Ahemdad was shifted to GT Hospital and was also discharged later in the day.

The incident was reported to the CP Control at around 12.36pm, following which emergency agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), Mumbai Police and the concerned BMC ward staff, were mobilised.

According to preliminary information, the large banyan tree suddenly collapsed onto four vehicles parked near the spot. The impact left the vehicles damaged and injured the two men. Fire brigade personnel and ward staff cleared the fallen branches and debris from the road, while police personnel assisted with the response.

Ujwal Ingole, an officer from A/Ward, under which Churchgate falls, said the preliminary assessment suggested that the tree may have been weakened during the monsoon. “Prima facie, it seems the roots opened during monsoon and it snapped. Two people were injured. We have asked the gardens department to investigate what was the cause to make sure there wasn’t any foul play,” Ingole said.

The BMC gardens department is expected to examine the tree and ascertain the exact cause of the collapse.