18-year-old labourer dies after falling into RMC mixer at Panvel plant

NAVI MUMBAI: An 18-year-old labourer died after falling into a ready-mix concrete (RMC) mixer while working at a plant in Arivali, Panvel, on Sunday evening, which led the police to register a case against those responsible for the facility over alleged lapses in workplace safety.

The deceased, Manishkumar Baharan Yadav, 18, a native of Gopalganj district in Bihar, was residing at Arivali in Panvel taluka and working at the RMC plant. Falling into an operating concrete mixer can result in severe crush and blunt-force injuries due to the rotating machinery and can prove fatal.

According to the Panvel Taluka police, the incident occurred at around 4.55pm on Sunday at the Krishna Kala Developers RMC plant in Arivali. “Yadav was working at the plant when he lost his balance and fell into the mixer. He was residing in the plant complex,” said investigating officer Ganesh Nikashi.

Yadav reportedly sustained serious injuries to his back, besides injuries to his chest and left hand. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police said the complaint was lodged by Yadav’s friend, Vishalkumar Upendra Chaudhary, 19. In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that the persons responsible for the RMC plant had made Yadav work without adequate safety arrangements, including proper safety measures and gear.

Based on the complaint, the Panvel Taluka police have registered an FIR under Sections 106(1) (causing death by any rash or negligent act), 125(a) (penalises any rash or negligent act) and 125(b) (punishes anyone who causes grievous hurt through a rash or negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the persons responsible for the plant.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to Yadav’s fall and the alleged safety lapses at the RMC facility.