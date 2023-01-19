Land acquisition complete for second line of Pune-Miraj railway

The second line of the Pune-Miraj railway line’s land acquisition work is complete, and the work on the railway line is also nearing completion, both under the direction of district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

“After the start of railway traffic on the double line, speedy travel will be facilitated for farmers, traders and employees, and it will also boost the economic development in the area,” said Deshmukh.

“As the travel time will be reduced, the agricultural produce and other perishable goods will reach the market sooner and the loss will be reduced and the goods will fetch a higher price. Due to the dual railway line, the crossing time will be saved,” added Deshmukh.

The total length of the second line of Pune-Miraj railway is 280 km, out of 35 km in Pune district.

For this, a total of 18 hectares of land in 14 villages of the district was required. Nine villages namely Amble, Belsar, Dhalewadi, Daundj, Pimple Khurd, Walha, Pisurti, Thoptewadi, Jejuri in Purandar taluka, three villages namely Loni Kalbhor, Fursungi and Valti in Haveli taluka and two villages Dalimb and Tamhanwadi in Daund taluka.

Out of the total land of acquisition, 13.10 hectares which was acquired fall under private land. 0.3475 hectares was government land and 4.55 hectares was forest land which was transferred during land acquisition.

Due to proper coordination of revenue, forest department, railways as well as town planning and assessment departments, the railways was able to get possession of this land speedily.

The railway department has already taken possession of the land required for the expansion and has almost completed the work.

The works in Pune/Ghorpadi- Saswad Road, Saswad Road- Fursungi, Fursungi- Alandi, Daundj- Walha, Alandi- Shindwane, Amble- Rajewadi, Rajewadi- Jejuri, Jejuri- Daundj and Walha- Nira block sections are almost near to 100% completion, said officials.

The railway department has informed that the works of embankment, small and large bridges, railway crossing bridges, and underpasses are in progress.

Landowners get compensation of ₹47 crore

The process of acquiring private land was carried out rapidly from July 2022. Notification of land acquisition of 6 villages was issued by October 20 and final decisions were announced by November 30 last year.

The land acquisition notification of one of the villages was issued on November 30 and the verdicts were announced recently. For this total land purchase and land acquisition, a compensation of ₹47 crore 40 lakh has been given to the land owners.

The process of procurement of private land through negotiation for this project was completed by June 2022.