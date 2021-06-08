Land acquisition for ambitious Pune-Nashik high speed rail begins

The land acquisition process for the Pune- Nashik high speed railway has begun. The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MahaRail) and revenue officers have begun negotiations with landowners for the ambitious project between Pune and Nashik.

MahaRail’s managing director Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal said, “The land acquisition for the project started on ground two weeks ago. It started on a whole stretch and the concerned collector office, and our officers are carrying out this process. We published the material in Marathi and handed it over to the landowners and project affected villages. The project’s benefits are listed in it.”

Jaiswal said, “This is the first high speed project on broad gauge in India. We are preparing the design for it. We’ve even made some videos and the Maharail floated the tender for appointing a consultant for preparing the design of tunnels in all respects in connection with the broad-gauge double railway line project.”

Jaiswal said, “As Covid -19 pandemic is going on, we did not fix any deadline for land acquisition, but we are hoping to get it done early. We are preparing all other administrative works. Once the land is acquired, the project would get executed in record time. It’s our dream to complete this project in record time as it is India’s first high-speed railway route on broad gauge.”

One of the senior officers from the collector’s office said on condition of anonymity, “There is a good response for the land acquisition. It started in all three districts, Pune, Ahmednagar and Nashik. The local officers are carrying out this process. It’s not a traditional land acquisition process, the administration is approaching only the affected landowners instead of issuing notices to all villages. There is direct dealing with the landowner and government machinery.”

One of the senior officers said that to avoid land acquisition in Pune city, some part of this project is overhead on existing railway lines.