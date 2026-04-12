...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Landowners booked for illegal dumping on Pavana riverbank

Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked two landowners for illegally dumping construction debris by the Pavana river, risking flooding and harming the environment.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:36 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
Advertisement

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two landowners for allegedly dumping construction debris on the bank of the Pavana river in Chinchwad, officials said.

According to it, debris was dumped near Chinchwade Lawns in Chinchwadgaon between April 1 and April 10, 2026. (FILE)

The accused, Khandu Damu Chinchawde and Dhananjay Khandu Chinchawde, both residents of Chinchwad, allegedly dumped debris without civic permission on a plot near the riverbed.

The complaint was filed by Pankaj Dhende (37), deputy engineer in the PCMC environment engineering department, at Chinchwad police station. According to it, debris was dumped near Chinchwade Lawns in Chinchwadgaon between April 1 and April 10, 2026.

Officials said the action followed complaints via the Sarathi system and reports of illegal riverbed filling on an open plot bearing City Survey No. 2007, opposite Chinchwade Lawns.

“The complaint in this regard has been given by the PCMC official on behalf of the municipal body. They were allegedly found dumping debris on the land located along the Pavana River. Dumping of waste or debris on riverbeds is prohibited as per the rules. This area falls within the flood line, and such activity can obstruct water flow and increase the risk of flooding,” said a senior police officer from the Chinchwad zone, requesting anonymity.

 
chinchwad
Home / Cities / Pune / Landowners booked for illegal dumping on Pavana riverbank
Home / Cities / Pune / Landowners booked for illegal dumping on Pavana riverbank
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.