Landowners booked for illegal dumping on Pavana riverbank

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two landowners for allegedly dumping construction debris on the bank of the Pavana river in Chinchwad, officials said.

According to it, debris was dumped near Chinchwade Lawns in Chinchwadgaon between April 1 and April 10, 2026. (FILE)

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The accused, Khandu Damu Chinchawde and Dhananjay Khandu Chinchawde, both residents of Chinchwad, allegedly dumped debris without civic permission on a plot near the riverbed.

The complaint was filed by Pankaj Dhende (37), deputy engineer in the PCMC environment engineering department, at Chinchwad police station. According to it, debris was dumped near Chinchwade Lawns in Chinchwadgaon between April 1 and April 10, 2026.

Officials said the action followed complaints via the Sarathi system and reports of illegal riverbed filling on an open plot bearing City Survey No. 2007, opposite Chinchwade Lawns.

“The complaint in this regard has been given by the PCMC official on behalf of the municipal body. They were allegedly found dumping debris on the land located along the Pavana River. Dumping of waste or debris on riverbeds is prohibited as per the rules. This area falls within the flood line, and such activity can obstruct water flow and increase the risk of flooding,” said a senior police officer from the Chinchwad zone, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused have been booked under Sections 270 and 326(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3, 5 and 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Section 311 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, and provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act have also been invoked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused have been booked under Sections 270 and 326(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 3, 5 and 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. Section 311 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, and provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act have also been invoked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer and head of the PCMC environment department, said the dumping had affected the river and nearby drainage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanjay Kulkarni, chief engineer and head of the PCMC environment department, said the dumping had affected the river and nearby drainage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “As a result of the dumping, soil has entered the Pavana riverbed on the southern side of the plot, narrowing the channel. Similarly, soil has flowed into the natural drain on the northern side, reducing its width,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As a result of the dumping, soil has entered the Pavana riverbed on the southern side of the plot, narrowing the channel. Similarly, soil has flowed into the natural drain on the northern side, reducing its width,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kulkarni said PCMC officials inspected the site on March 27 and prepared a panchnama, later submitted with the complaint. He added that the civic body’s nuisance detection squad had directed the landowners to remove the unauthorised filling, but no action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kulkarni said PCMC officials inspected the site on March 27 and prepared a panchnama, later submitted with the complaint. He added that the civic body’s nuisance detection squad had directed the landowners to remove the unauthorised filling, but no action was taken. {{/usCountry}}

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